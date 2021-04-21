National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.50

Shares of National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

About National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

