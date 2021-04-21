National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.35

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 4336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

