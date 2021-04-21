National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

