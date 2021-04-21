Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.14 and last traded at $48.14. Approximately 122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTXFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Natixis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Natixis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Natixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80.

About Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY)

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers wealth management, asset management, and savings and retirement services. It also provides corporate and investment banking services, such as investment banking, and merger and acquisition; capital market, structured and cinema financing; trade finance; and treasury services.

