Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.08

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 12345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAVI. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 265,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Navient by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 926,836 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

