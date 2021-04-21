Nebulas (NAS) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $66.44 million and $6.13 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00068437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00021324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00060631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00095430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.78 or 0.00689483 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00050333 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,177,302 coins and its circulating supply is 58,653,042 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

