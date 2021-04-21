Needham & Company LLC Increases Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $66.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.