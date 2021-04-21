Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.20

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.20 and traded as high as $8.74. Neonode shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 52,576 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

