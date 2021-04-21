Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nestlé by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY stock opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $103.18 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $333.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

