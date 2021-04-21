NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,091,000.

NTES opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

