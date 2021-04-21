Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NFLX traded down $41.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $508.09. 960,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.85. The company has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.88.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.