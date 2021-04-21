Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $600.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $600.00 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.64.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $528.53 and a 200-day moving average of $520.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

