Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $40.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.90. 22,427,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.53 and its 200 day moving average is $520.85.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

