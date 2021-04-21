Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $560.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior target price of $550.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $243.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

