Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $42.02 on Wednesday, hitting $507.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The company has a market capitalization of $224.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $528.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.88.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

