Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX stock traded down $41.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The company has a market capitalization of $224.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.88.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

