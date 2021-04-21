Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $575.00. The stock had previously closed at $549.57, but opened at $505.65. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix shares last traded at $509.28, with a volume of 233,141 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.70.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $224.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $528.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

