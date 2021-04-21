NeuroMetrix (NURO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.