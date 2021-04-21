New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target (down previously from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.56.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$2.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.64. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.45.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$259.25 million for the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

