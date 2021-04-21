New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down to $64.80

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.80, but opened at $62.65. New Relic shares last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. On average, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,894 shares of company stock worth $4,087,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

