New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Earns Hold Rating from Jonestrading

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NRZ. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 209.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

