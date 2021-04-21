NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 658 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,998,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,062,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,561,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,187,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,859,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $242.71 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $122.78 and a one year high of $258.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.07.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.