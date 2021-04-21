NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $883,000 Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

