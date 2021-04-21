NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 320 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 26,589 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

