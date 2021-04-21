NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 332 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $265.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.24 and a 200 day moving average of $245.50. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.15 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

