NEXT (NEXT) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $1.57 million and $8,411.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.76 or 0.00475007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000909 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

