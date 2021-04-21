NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS NXGPY traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. NEXT has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $58.84.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

