NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Raised by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 837,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 33,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 138,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NEE stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

