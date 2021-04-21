NexTier Oilfield Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 17,932 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,895% compared to the typical volume of 359 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

NYSE NEX opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $701.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $215.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. Research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

