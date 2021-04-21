Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Issues Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $776.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

