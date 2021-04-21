Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Issues Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.13. 379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,048. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $770.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

