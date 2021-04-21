NIX Price Up 1.9% This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. NIX has a market capitalization of $26.85 million and $106,617.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,371.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.25 or 0.04275201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.36 or 0.00473817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $935.53 or 0.01689551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.00729480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.83 or 0.00534270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.00430353 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00250330 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,035,215 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

