NMI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 415 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 730% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,114. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $42,523,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth about $11,859,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,065,000 after purchasing an additional 589,686 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 421,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.