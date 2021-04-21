Noir Price Down 46.4% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. Noir has a market cap of $436,114.61 and $727.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noir has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.35 or 0.00335915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,458,285 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

