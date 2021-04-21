Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $784.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.44 million.

Several brokerages have commented on NOMD. Barclays boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,468,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 798,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 653,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 583,169 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $13,047,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

