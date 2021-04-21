Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

NDLS stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $435.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Noodles & Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

