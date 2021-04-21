Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $273.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $147.37 and a twelve month high of $278.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

