Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 392,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,604,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after buying an additional 117,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 376.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 90,736 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,303,000. Finally, Partners Value Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,702,000.

Shares of BIPC opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 52.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $66.60. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

