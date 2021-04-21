Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,831,892 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,452 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

