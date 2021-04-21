Norges Bank Invests $27.63 Million in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 441,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $63.81. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 13,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $876,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,554. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

