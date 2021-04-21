Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 153,345 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

ALLO stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

