Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 826,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

In other Insmed news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,562 shares of company stock worth $4,720,810. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSM opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.