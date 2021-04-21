Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 471,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,203,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.08% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

