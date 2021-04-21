Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,208,821 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,208,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth $470,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OR shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

