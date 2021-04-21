Norges Bank Takes $27.16 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 514,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,155,000. Norges Bank owned 1.14% of Bottomline Technologies (de) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $69,463.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,616.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $77,684.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,667,729.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,516 shares of company stock worth $954,402. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

