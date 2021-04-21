Norges Bank Takes $30.22 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 329,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMBA opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

