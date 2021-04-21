Norges Bank Takes Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,478,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,000. Norges Bank owned 1.09% of CVB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

