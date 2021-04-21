Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.30

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $5.53. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 20,487 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

