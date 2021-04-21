North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 11,550 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 556.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,359,000 after acquiring an additional 509,754 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 334,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,624,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -22.91.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

