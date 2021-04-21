North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.47% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. Research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

